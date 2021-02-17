Video: Fairfield police say woman stopped man who appeared to be ‘forcefully escorting’ girl

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – Fairfield police say a resident’s camera caught a woman confronting and stopping a man who appeared to be “forcefully escorting” a girl early Wednesday morning.

Police are now searching for all three people.

Around 8:40 a.m., a security camera recorded a man wearing a black hat, black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes walking with a girl on Meadowlark Drive near Clay Bank Drive.

A van is also seen driving alongside them.

Moments into the video the van stops near them and a woman, who police say appears to be a passerby, gets out telling the man to “let go of her.” She also yells that the girl “does not look alright.”

As she approaches them, the man begins to back away from the girl. The woman then warns the man that she’ll hurt him if he does not back away.

Police say the woman can be heard asking the girl if she would like to go with her, which she eventually does.

The video ends with the man approaching the car and trying to open the door.

Police say the van was last seen driving west on Meadowlark Drive. The man was also last seen walking in the same direction.

According to police, they have not received any additional calls that could be related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 707-428-7300 and refer to case #21-1778 or call Solano County Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867.