FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police said one of its officers shot at someone on Monday near Central Way and Commerce Court.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but in a Facebook post, the department said that one man had been transported to the hospital.

The department confirmed to FOX40 News that the officer was not injured in the incident and that several weapons were found in a car nearby.

The police said there is no threat to the public, but asked residents to stay away from the area.