FAIRFIELD, Calif — On Friday, Oct. 28, the Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit will be holding a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint.

The checkpoint will take place in the area of Travis Blvd. and N. Texas Street. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in that area with safety considerations for both the public and officers.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol during the checkpoint. Officers will also check drivers for their licenses. This will delay traffic in the area for a moment.

Fairfield police said that drivers who are caught under the influence “can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.”

According to the Fairfield Police Department, DUI checkpoints as well as DUI Saturation Patrols have lowered the number of people either killed or injured in alcohol and drug-related crashes. Fairfield police also said that crashes involving a driver under the influence can be reduced by up to 20% when police conduct DUI checkpoints routinely.

In 2020, officers from the Fairfield Police Department investigated 52 DUI crashes in which two people died and 69 people were injured.

Fairfield police also warn drivers that, “if you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI.”

The police department reminds anyone who is planning to drink to not drive and make plans for a ride home before going out. Also, if you see a driver that you believe to be under the influence, call 911.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, funded the program.