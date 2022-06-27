FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department said officers shot back at and eventually arrested a man who fired into their car after an attempted traffic stop Sunday night.

Police said Patrick Hall lead officers on a pursuit after he did not stop when they tried to pull him over on North Texas Street around 10 p.m.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, one of the bullets fired by the suspect went through the officer’s windshield and struck the driver’s side headrest.

Police said the chase continued through Vallejo where they were able to puncture the suspect’s tires using a spike strip after which he stopped near Griffin Drive and Gateway drive.

Police said Hall shot at the officers again and that the officers returned fire, striking Hall.

According to police Hall was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.