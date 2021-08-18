Fairfield Police: Vacaville man fatally stabbed

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vacaville man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department officials said officers responded to a disturbance involving a knife on Oliver Road near Hartford Avenue around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 36-year-old Vacaville man on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Despite the officers’ lifesaving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating but have not released any additional information about the victim or possible suspects.

If anyone has information about what happened, they are asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.