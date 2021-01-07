Fairfield police warn residents of man suspected of shooting out car windows, pepper-spraying people

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents about a man who has been arrested multiple times in the past.

Fairfield police took to their Facebook page to post pictures of 34-year-old Gregory Charles King and alert residents of the Woodcreek neighborhood, which lies west of Interstate 80 and Travis Boulevard.

Police said King was arrested on suspicion of at least four incidents of shooting out vehicle windows with a pellet gun during November and December.

In a separate set of incidents, he was again arrested on suspicion of assaulting two different people with pepper spray. Police say he posted bail both times.

The police department’s Facebook post also showed two pictures of vehicles that King should be driving.

“Everyone’s talking about it,” said neighbor Lynn Rolling.

Rolling walks her dogs every day at Woodcreek Park. She heard that two women were pepper-sprayed, one incident occurred less than a block from the park.

She often walks with her mother, who is confined to a scooter.

“She’s vulnerable and kind of helpless, and I’m really concerned about someone jumping out of the car and pepper-spraying her,” Rolling told FOX40.

Neighbors FOX40 spoke with had not seen King nor did they remember seeing his vehicles in the area, but they were glad police put out King’s history.

“Now that I know what he looks like, yeah, I’ll be looking for him,” said one neighbor.

Even though King apparently has not been convicted of those crimes, Fairfield police feel compelled for several reasons to release his picture to neighbors.

They say neighbors believed they were targets of a real gunman and pellet guns can do serious harm.

Police also believe there are other victims of King’s actions that have gone unreported and they want to document other crimes.

“People are very concerned about within the neighborhood,” siad neighbor Mark Vanwyhe.

Vanwyhe’s house was vandalized recently and he took note of the Facebook post. He said more information is better, even if it’s not good news.

“No one wants to be in the park and get shot in the head with a pellet gun or have pepper spray sprayed in their face, and not being aware of what’s going on,” he said.

Fairfield police say their detectives are still following up on crimes committed in the Woodcreek neighborhood.