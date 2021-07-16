Fairfield woman identified as victim in deadly domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield woman who was killed earlier this month in a domestic violence incident has been identified.

Fairfield police said 36-year-old Erika Avelino was found dead the morning of July 8 at a location on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the police department, investigators accused 34-year-old Hugo Avelinomedina of killing Avelino.

Avelinomedina was able to escape before officers found Avelino’s body, police said.

His vehicle was later found in San Rafael. Local law enforcement helped find Avelinomedina and take him into custody.

Fairfield police said Avelinomedina has been booked into the Solano County Jail. He faces multiple charges for murder, violation of his probation and domestic violence.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Victims of domestic violence and their loved ones can reach out to the Fairfield Police Department’s Family Violence Unit at 707-428-7770. Call 911 to report domestic violence or 707-428-7373.