Fairfield woman killed in hit-and-run; driver sought

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old woman Thursday evening.

Officers found a woman lying in the roadway on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park around 11 p.m. on Thursday after they say she was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the woman, later identified as Namie Stewart, was transported to a local hospital, but died of her injuries.

Detectives are searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 and request to speak with Sgt. Matt Thomas.