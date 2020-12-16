Fairfield woman returns home with her 2-year-old to find intruder blocking their front door

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman and her 2-year-old daughter came home from shopping Monday afternoon to find a man who had broken into their Fairfield home.

“When I opened my garage, my garage closed by itself and I was like, that’s not right. It don’t never close by itself. So, he was actually in my garage at that time,” said the homeowner, Nicole.

Nicole, who chose not to disclose her last name, told FOX40 the intruder had blocked her front door with a table. She said it was a way for him to get a heads up when someone was coming home.

But the suspect somehow slipped out from her garage.

“He pushed the garage door to close it,” Nicole recalled. “To get him enough time to shoot out my side door and go around to the back and jump the fence.”

Surveillance video from next-door neighbor Jessica Knudsen’s camera captured the suspected intruder.

“He jumped the back fence over here into our yard. That’s how our video surveillance got him,” Knudsen said.

“Now, I’m scared a little bit because, like, he took my keys to my house, to everything,” Nicole said.

Fairfield police said Tueday they were out looking for the intruder and said they are a step closer to finding him. His vehicle was found parked at a local motel, according to Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.

But so far, there is no sign of the man they’re looking for.

“I was really actually unnerved. I kind of made sure my doors were locked,” Knudsen told FOX40. “You see a lot of things but you never expect that to happen next door.”

“Obviously, the big thing is, gladly, that the mother and child weren’t hurt. They were able to call us,” Lt. Jacobsen said.

“It’s a great community around here. We all watch out for each other,” Nicole said.

The victim said she believes her home is safe, along with her Atlantic Drive neighborhood, despite what happened.