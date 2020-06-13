Fall sports schedule for California high schools to be decided July 20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After three days of meetings, commissioners with the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports, announced Friday that a decision will be made July 20 regarding the fall sports schedule.

If the schedule is not resumed as planned due to public health and safety concerns, an alternative calendar will go into effect. What that would look like is anyone’s guess.

“You know, if we get to phase 4, you know, I think we’ll have an opportunity to be able to do some things,” said San Joaquin Section Commissioner Mike Garrison.

Garrison does, however, have some thoughts about the schedule.

“My gut tells me we’re going to have fall sports at some point next year, just I don’t know when,” Garrison told FOX40. “I truly believe we’ll have fall, winter and spring sports next year at some point and time. Just when that starts, I’m not so sure.”

Part of the reason is that current guidelines for practices only allow for condition-type drills.

No footballs or other equipment and, definitely, no contact are allowed. For the foreseeable future, that’s how things will be.

And the odds of starting August 1 are 50-50, says Garrison.

A more realistic starting point for fall sports is October but that could be pushed back as far as January. It would mean fall, winter and spring sports seasons could be condensed into a five-month period.

“We’ll look at those dates and say, ‘OK, we have from this time to this time to get three seasons of sports in.’” said Garrison. “How do we divide that up and make it work so every kid has an opportunity to participate this upcoming school year?”