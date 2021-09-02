Fallen Galt police officer to receive full honors funeral

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A full honors funeral service is planned for a Galt Police Department officer who died in a car crash while on-duty in August.

Officer Harminder Grewal died after he and his partner, Officer Kapri Herrera, were struck by another vehicle in the early morning of Aug. 22. Both Grewal and Herrera received major injuries and were rushed to a Sacramento hospital. Grewal died less than a week later.

The funeral service will be held at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus on Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Members of the community are invited to show support by lining-up along the procession route.

Additional details are expected Friday, the department said in a statement.