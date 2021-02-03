Fallen Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy to be honored in memorial service at 11 a.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be laid to rest Wednesday in Roseville.

The memorial service for 31-year-old Deputy Adam Gibson will be at 11 a.m. at Bayside Church.

After the service, a multi-agency fly-over will take place.

Gibson and a K-9 were both killed by a suspect at Cal Expo following a chase on Jan. 18.

Another deputy was injured in the shootout. The suspect in that deadly shooting was shot and killed during the incident.

A few days after Gibson’s death, his brothers and sisters in uniform gathered to pay their respects during a procession.

In 2018, he was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery after using quick thinking to position a tour bus under a man who was dangling from an overpass, saving his life.

Before joining the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson served two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine.

Deputy Gibson leaves behind his wife and 9-month-old daughter.

The services for Gibson are not open to the public, but law enforcement members from across California are expected to be in attendance.