Fallen Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy to be honored in memorial service at 11 a.m.

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be laid to rest Wednesday in Roseville.

The memorial service for 31-year-old Deputy Adam Gibson will be at 11 a.m. at Bayside Church.

After the service, a multi-agency fly-over will take place.

Gibson and a K-9 were both killed by a suspect at Cal Expo following a chase on Jan. 18.

Another deputy was injured in the shootout. The suspect in that deadly shooting was shot and killed during the incident.

A few days after Gibson’s death, his brothers and sisters in uniform gathered to pay their respects during a procession.

In 2018, he was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery after using quick thinking to position a tour bus under a man who was dangling from an overpass, saving his life.

Before joining the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson served two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine.

Deputy Gibson leaves behind his wife and 9-month-old daughter.

The services for Gibson are not open to the public, but law enforcement members from across California are expected to be in attendance.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News