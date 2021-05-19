Fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn to be honored at funeral, procession Wednesday

FOX40 will stream Officer Jimmy Inn's funeral service in this post at 11 a.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The funeral for Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The private funeral service will be held at Christian Life Center in Stockton.

Though the funeral and burial will be private, the public can show their support for Inn by lining up along his procession route after his funeral around 1 p.m.

The procession will start at Holman Road and March Lane, and it will end after going northbound on Highway 99 to Armstrong Road.

Officer Inn was shot and killed in Stockton on May 11 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Suspect Lance Lowe shot Inn multiple times after he knocked on the door of Lowe’s La Cresta Way home, according to police.

“It was a violent, blatant and very sudden assault on our police officer,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones at a press conference following Inn’s death.

A friend of Inn’s told FOX40 off-camera last week that Inn was “the exact example of what law enforcement should look like.”

“He was an honorable officer,” she said. “If everyone could have known him, there would be less doubt on law enforcement today.”

Jones said Inn was hired in December 2015. According to the police department’s Facebook page, Officer Inn was sworn in on July 18, 2016.

Inn leaves behind a wife and a 7-month-old son, as well as a 14-year-old stepson and a 12-year-old stepdaughter. Inn’s wife, Tela, is also a Stockton police officer, according to Chief Jones.

A memorial fund has been set up for Inn’s family. Click or tap here if you would like to donate.

