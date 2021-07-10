Families hit Sacramento waterways to avoid the heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Despite near record-breaking temperatures, Sacramento visitors took to the water Saturday.

A Vallejo-Benicia area family told FOX40 they enjoyed a day on the river.

“We’re going to go tubing,” said Vallejo resident Taryn Foley. “It’s our first time taking the boat out, first time on the Sacramento River.”

Whether they’re in the Bay Area of here in Sacramento, the family said the safety precautions are the same.

“Life jackets, designated driver, lots of water and sunscreen. Yup,” said Vallejo resident Laura Schneider.

“We planned this a couple of weekends out. We did not realize it was going to be 108 today. That was not part of the plan,” Foley explained. “But it makes it even nicer because river’s pretty cold. So it makes you want to jump in and enjoy the water instead of looking at it.”

“If it was 108 in Virginia, you’d be dying because of the humidity,” said Virginia resident Jared Lough with laughter. “Your hair would be all over. You’d be: ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. Get me inside.’”

The Parsons family of Citrus Heights found a cool respite in the middle of Tiscornia Beach.

“As longs as it’s safe and they’ve got their life jackets on, and everybody’s protected, it’s all good,” Daniel Parsons told FOX40.

“That’s the difference between life and death, often, is wearing the appropriately-sized life jacket,” explained Zachary Corbo, the vice president of the nonprofit DART, which stands for Drowning Accident Rescue Team.