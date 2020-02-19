Families reunite following weeks of quarantine at Travis Air Force Base

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roughly 180 evacuees finished their mandatory quarantine Tuesday and were brought by bus from Travis Air Force Base.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said doctors have checked out all the evacuees, saying they, “pose no health risk to the surrounding community, or to the communities they will be returning to.”

Families were eager to reunite. Some could not bear being apart even for a flight home, so they traveled to the Fairfield airbase to pick up their loved ones themselves.

“Finally, thank God. When they come here it was OK,” said Abdullah Alamoudi.

REUNITED: After 14 days in quarantine, #coronavirus evacuees are finally leaving Travis Air Force base to be back with their families. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/oaGZxSE3yE — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 18, 2020

Alamoudi’s wife and daughters were finally released from a 14-day quarantine.

They were torn apart as the new coronavirus spread through China. His loved ones visited family in Wuhan, China, while he was in Shanghai on business.

“We called, the embassy contacted them. Thank God they picked them up, said they are going to be safe just need to take some time to watch them and make sure they are going to be OK,” Alamoudi said.

While evacuee Yasmin Wu was ready to return to her life, she said she was grateful for the compassion shown to her family.

“It was not bad,” she said. “Yes, they were really kind.”

As they said goodbye to Travis Air Force Base, the families were hoping to say goodbye to their worries and hello, again, to the people in their lives who matter most.

“I have no words to describe. It was a really hard time,” Alamoudi said.

A spokesman with the CDC said two more buses with evacuees will leave the Air Force base Wednesday.