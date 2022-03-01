SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The family of a missing Natomas teenager will ask the public for help Tuesday as they’re joined by local leaders at a Sacramento City Hall press conference.

The missing teenager, Jackson Glazier, was reported missing Sunday around 4 p.m., Sacramento police reported. A missing flyer says that afternoon he was in the area of Truxel and San Juan roads in South Natomas.

Police said Monday the 15-year-old, who has autism, is at-risk due to his age and medical conditions. Tuesday’s press release sent by the office of Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby explains Glazier is “high functioning and very verbal.”

“His disabilities prevent him from recognizing dangerous people or situations,” Ashby’s office says.

Glazier was last seen on Monday around noon near Loaves and Fishes on 12th and B streets, which is just north of downtown Sacramento. The missing flyer mentions Glazier frequents homeless encampments.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark joggers and a dark T-shirt. He may be on a bicycle.

If anyone has information regarding Glazier’s whereabouts, officers ask the public to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.