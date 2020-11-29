Family calls for community to help find shooter who killed teens at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento family continues to mourn Saturday night after a deadly shooting killed two teens during Black Friday shopping at Arden Fair Mall.

“Four boys left home yesterday. Two returned,” said family spokesperson Jamilia Land.

The family broke their silence Saturday evening, looking for answers and clearing up some information.

“The media has been quick to label this gang violence. This has nothing to do with gang violence,” said the boys’ aunt Sharron Jackson.

At the press conference, family and friends said they aren’t sure why the two brothers, 17-year-old Sa’quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr., were targeted.

They had moved to Sacramento a year and a half ago from Louisiana.

“Peoples back out here shopping like nothing took place hours prior to that,” said Jackson. “What is this a celebration. The joke is on us, that what it is.”

The family also called for community leaders to step up, specifically peace advocates and mental health officials.

Community activist Berry Accius told FOX40 they are working to limit those types of incidents.

“Work is being done everyday. Folks are in the trenches, and we don’t see a lot of individuals in the trenches like showing up at the hospitals at 2 a.m,” Accius said.

But everyone agrees justice needs to be served.

“Those boys walked in here with life and weren’t able to walk out with that life they walked in with,” said Leia Schenk, from EMPACT.

Police have not released a lot of information on the shooter.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.

“Whatever y’all know, speak out. Don’t worry about snitches get stitches, so what. We all have to leave this world one day,” Jackson said.