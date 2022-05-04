STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Family, friends and local leaders on Wednesday laid to rest the 15-year-old girl who was killed in a random stabbing attack at her Stockton school.

More than 750 people packed the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton to honor the life of 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga, lovingly known as Lala.

Reynaga’s teammates from her high school and travel softball teams were also in attendance.

On April 18, Reynaga was randomly stabbed to death on the Stagg High School campus. For weeks, the community mourned her loss and even created a memorial for her.

And on Wednesday, though tears were shed and hugs were shared, the community once again showed up to support her family and say their final goodbyes.

“I want the family to know that your city is praying for you. Your city is here for you, and the show of support and love today is a reflection of that. And your city will continue to provide that love and support for you,” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said.

Lincoln was one of several local leaders who attended the service and said Lala left a lasting mark on all those who knew her.

“The support that we saw reflected today during the mass to celebrate Lala’s life tells me that she was a very bright light in our community, and that light that she was amongst her peers amongst her family in this community, it reached a very broad stretch, very wide. She impacted a lot of lives,” Lincoln said.

After the service, Reynaga was taken by a horse-drawn carriage to her final resting place.