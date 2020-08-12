Family demands investigation of Travis airman’s death be reopened

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a deceased airman is demanding to know how exactly she died and why more was not done during the investigation into her death.

In July 2019, 21-year-old Senior Airman Kayli Jefferson-Henkel was found dead in her Vacaville apartment.

Police eventually ruled it a suicide.

But her mother and others say facts of the case are not adding up.

When listening to Kim Jefferson-Henkel, one can hear the heartache of a mother who has lost her daughter.

“She was an inspiration to our whole family,” Kim Jefferson-Henkel told FOX40. “She turned into my hero very quickly, I was always proud of the woman she was becoming and the girl me and her dad raised.”

But more than a year after her death, the family of Kayli Jefferson-Henkel said they have more questions than answers.

They came to Travis Air Force Base’s main gate Wednesday to demand the investigation be reopened by both the Air Force and the Vacaville Police Department.

“It is uncertain what happened that night, but we definitely know that she did not commit suicide,” said family spokesperson Leia Schenk.

According to Vacaville police, in July 2019, Kayli Jefferson-Henkel was found dead in her Vacaville home with evidence she died by suicide, including a phone call she made to a suicide hotline moments before dying.

But her family said they’ve seen no evidence of such a call.

“If Kayli did call a suicide hotline, we want phone records. We want proof that she called this hotline,” Schenk said.

The family also said the military prevented an autopsy even though her mother requested one.

And the family claims it still has not received a report from Vacaville police.

“It does not take this long to give the mother what she is asking for,” Schenk said.

The airman’s mother said her daughter’s body had evidence of a sexual assault that was revealed to her at a funeral home and not by investigators.

“I was shocked to find her neck broken, her eye blackened, her knuckles bruised, this acid poured into her private parts,” Schenk said.

A Vacaville Police Department spokesperson said while the department is unsure if Kayli Jefferson-Henkel’s family has the police report, a detective spoke with her mother extensively after closing the case.

Also joining Kim Jefferson-Henkle’s pleas is Congressman John Garamendi. Last month, Garamendi penned a letter to the acting inspector general to look into this case further.