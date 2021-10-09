Family dog paralyzed by BB pellet shot through yard fence, family struggles with vet bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento family was shocked and saddened when they found their six-month-old puppy unable to move in their backyard Sunday, Oct. 2.

“I was thinking broken back, maybe she hopped up on something and fell and injured herself,” said Draden Graf, the owner of Zelda, their German Shephard puppy.

Instead, a metal BB pellet was found lodged next to one of Zelda’s lungs.

“She was in critical condition all the way through Tuesday,” Graf said. “They weren’t really sure she was going to fully make it.”

The suspects are believed to be kids walking along Morrison Creek, which runs behind the property, and shot the dog through the fence. Graf said the kids were caught on home security video.

“You can see juvenile kids walked up three feet from the fence and shot her,” Graf said.

The suspects also tried to shoot another family dog, but missed.

“I was mad, mad. I was furious,” Graf said. “She walks to the fence barks at you, but she is not going through the fence at you. There is no need to try and shoot her through the fence. No need.”

Graf said Zelda stayed in a vet clinic for a couple days and is making return visits, but the bills are piling up. There is a chance Zelda will need surgery. The family have said — so far — vet bills are racking up beyond $7,000.

Graf hopes the kids are held accountable, but more importantly, his puppy returns to her old self.

“Right now she is paralyzed, but things can change,” Graf said. “She is a fighter, she is young enough, she is only six months old. Hopefully she pulled out of it.”

The Sacramento Police Department released the following statement:

The Sacramento Police Department has a report on file where a dog was reported to have been shot with a BB or pellet gun. The incident occurred on October 3, 2021 in the 7400 block of Rock Creek Way at approximately 12:45 p.m. The victim reported that two subjects shot his dog with a BB or pellet gun. The subjects fled the area after. The dog sustained serious injury from the incident and had to be treated at a local veterinary clinic. Detectives have taken over the investigation and are conducting follow-up. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this point. Based on the preliminary investigation detectives believe that the suspects may have been juveniles. Anybody with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento Police Department

Want to help Zelda and her family? Tap or click here to view the family’s GoFundMe page.