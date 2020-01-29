Family fights for safer dive boat laws after losing 3 daughters in Conception Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stockton mother is now fighting for safer dive boats four months after she lost her three daughters and her ex-husband to the Conception Fire off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Susana Solano Rosas and stepfather Chris Rosas are grieving after last September’s Conception Fire claimed their daughters' lives.

“It’s tough to talk about them because I just think that they were such amazing women,” Susana told FOX40.

"Personally devastating," Chris said.

Susana said her three daughters, Evan, Nicole and Angela, along with their father, Michael Quitasol, and his wife, Fernisa Sison, had been celebrating Michael’s birthday when the dive boat they were on caught fire off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Thirty-four people died.

“Their future was cut short," Susana said. "They didn’t get to see the best of what life has to offer."

Now Susana, along with several other victims' families, has sent a letter to lawmakers requesting amends to the existing Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act of 2019.

The amendment pushes for lit exit signs, bigger exits and better staff training.

“So others don’t have to go through all this,” Chris said.

Susana told FOX40 all she has left are the memories of Evan’s hard work as a nurse, Nicole's bravery and Angela's compassion for her students.

“Be part of something that doesn’t forget them, that they didn’t lose their lives in vain,” Susana said.

The four representatives on the transportation committee who will review the bills are:

Office of US Senator Roger Wicker

555 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Office of US Senator Maria Cantwell

511 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

511 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

511 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510 Office of Congressman Sam Graves

1135 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Office of Congressman Peter DeFazio

2134 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

2134 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515