SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Family and friends celebrated the life of Stephon Clark this weekend in Sacramento.

Four years have passed since 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police as he stood in the backyard of his grandmother’s Meadowview home.

Investigators said the officers involved believed Clark was an intruder armed with a handgun when they opened fire.

But after Clark was shot in the back several times, police only found a cellphone in his possession.

Sunday’s event marked the 4th Annual Stephon Clark Legacy Weekend celebrating Clark’s life.

Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, said he’s still waiting for justice as the officers responsible for the shooting continue to patrol the streets of Sacramento.

But Stevante Clark said there has been progress made in the past four years.

“Legacy wise, I think the murals, the libraries, the weekends. In four years, I think we’ve done so much. We have a school coming out in the fall of 2022. The Stephon Clark College Preparatory Middle School. It’ll be a fortune school. We’ve done so much,” Stevante Clark said.

Sequita Thompson, Stephon Clark’s grandmother, said she is particularly proud of a playground named in his honor.

“The kids, when they climb upstairs, I mean on the slide in the little stairs, they can see my backyard. Yeah, you can see the backyard,” Thompson said.

The family said perhaps the biggest change since Clark’s death toward ending police brutality is the passing of a law named after him.

“We have the Stephon Clark law that holds police accountable for use of excessive force. There’s an officer tried and convicted underneath AB 392, so there has been progress,” explained Stephon Clark’s mother Sequette Clark. “But I totally believe that bridging the gap with law enforcement agencies throughout our city, throughout our nation, is the answer.”

Family said there is still much work to be done.

“For everyone to come together as a community, and start working with our youth, our gangs, everyone. I think everybody should now start together, should come together as a community and as one,” Sequette Clark said.

“I miss my brother. I hope he’s proud of us, what we’ve done for his legacy. I want his name to live on forever in a positive light,” Stevante Clark said.

