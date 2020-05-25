Family, friends gather to mourn death of 7-year-old girl in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of family members and friends went to a home on Candlewood Way in Stockton to mourn the death of a girl who died Saturday.

Stockton police say that on Saturday morning, they did a welfare check at the home on Candlewood Way and found 7-year-old Billie Williams unresponsive in the garage.

According to officials, she died at the scene.

“Sweet little girl that did not get a chance to grow up. She was robbed of her life. She was robbed of her innocence,” said Carolyn Bryant, Billie’s great grandmother.

Police say Billie’s father, Billy Williams, now faces charges in connection to her death.

“It’s very much a shock,” said Bryant. “He grew up never been in trouble. Just an innocent, humble young man that was manipulated.”

Bryant, who recently returned from laying her brother to rest out of state, says she arrived to the news of Billie’s death.

“I can’t find words. Only thing I can find is pain right now,” said Bryant.

But as the family prays, Bryant says there still isn’t justice.

“Not justice for little Billie. Not just for big Billy,” said Bryant.

They’re staying strong as a family, so that they can remember the life of a little girl gone too soon.

“Just peace and comfort for the family right now, and we pray to God he gets us through this,” said Bryant.

Officials say that five other children who were in the home were placed into protective custody.

Williams faces child abuse and assault charges and is currently booked at the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.