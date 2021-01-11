Family, friends mourn 15-year-old killed in North Highlands shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Candles light up a portion of Harrison Street in North Highlands as family and friends mourn the death of a 15-year-old.

“If this is not enough, when is it enough?” said Berry Accius, with Voice of the Youth.

Those close to 15-year-old Dezay Richardson say he loved life and was a good student.

“There should be no way a young man in the neighborhood, a place where he should have felt safe at, he gets killed, murdered, ambushed,” Accius said.

Accius told the crowd he hopes the latest death of a teenager is a lesson for others to stop the gun violence.

“Do we have to keep coming back to the same routine? The same vigils, the same crying babies, the same crying brothers, the same crying sisters,” Accius said.

The latest death is another shooting involving a minor that has left a community searching for answers.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting also injured another teenager. Investigators still aren’t sure what led up to the shooting and have yet to arrest anyone.

“He was only 15,” Accius said.

Relatives of Richardson asked people not to seek vengeance and instead do something positive.

“You want to do something for him and yourself. Make something of yourselves,” Accius said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but people continue to stress gun violence is not the answer.

“I am tired of seeing mothers crying because they lost their babies. Let have no more tears in 2021 and beyond in our communities,” Accius said.

A spokesperson for the family says the other teenager who was shot is stable but in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.