Family, friends, students mourn passing of teacher lost to COVID-19 after 32-year career in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto family, a school and an entire district are in mourning after losing one of their own to COVID-19.

Gerard Jarvis, known as Jerry, passed away Thursday after a three-week battle with the virus.

Jarvis spent his entire 32-year career teaching at Elliot Alternative Education after serving in the Army for 17 years.

He was 73 years old. His family told FOX40 off-camera that his loss came too soon.

Jarvis leaves behind his wife, four children and six grandchildren with a seventh on the way that his family said Jarvis was looking forward to holding.

His family said his heart was boundless with love and compassion for family, friends, his colleagues and his students.

A statement shared with FOX40 from a family member reads in part:

“He held his students in high regard, and with high standards, to succeed–but his constant message was that each student mattered, one child at a time.” Family of Jerry Jarvis

Evidence of Jarvis’ lasting impact on his community can be seen on social media where family, along with more than a hundred students and colleagues, shared warm memories and heartfelt condolences.

His son-in-law, Ryan Nelson posted: “You are & forever will be a role model for those around you.”

Jarvis’ educator spirit lives on through his former students.

Hailey Annette posted: “Mr. Jarvis was an Angel long before his passing and I’m so thankful I got to have him in my life even just for the few years it was…”

Colleague Jennifer Grenbeaux said “We are really hurting at Elliott. This is an incalculable loss.”

Jarvis’ family said there will forever be a huge gap in their hearts without his smile, love, laughter and humor in their lives.

Modesto City Schools told FOX40 they’re in the process of setting up a scholarship fund in Jarvis’ honor that will help Elliot students continue their education endeavors.