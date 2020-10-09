Family grateful for life-saving actions of off-duty CHP officer

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer sprang into action to save a man’s life at a Home Depot in Modesto.

“It was scary, of course. I mean, it was definitely a surprise and it was very scary,” Cris Ewell, whose husband Leo Kasperovich collapsed, said.

“I hear a loud bang in the next aisle beside me,” CHP Officer Matt Denton said. “I hear people screaming.”

Ewell and Kasperovich were in the lumber section, and Denton and his 3-year-old son were in the next aisle over. When her husband collapsed, Ewell yelled for help.

“I said, ‘I’m a police officer, I’m here to help you,’” Denton said.

While Denton relied on the kindness of an employee to watch his son, he quickly assessed Kasperovich.

“I heard him take one breath. It was very labored, and very deep, but I heard fluid in his lungs,” Denton said.

Kasperovich was drowning in his own blood. Denton turned him over and began CPR while he instructed Ewell to help.

“She provided breath and I provided compressions and it wasn’t too long into it that he ended up taking a breath,” he said.

Ewell says as soon as her husband came to, he was confused, but alive.

“And I touched his leg to say ‘I’ll be there soon,’ and he said (in Russian), ‘Everything’s fine, let me out of here,’” Ewell said.

That is where the story would have ended if it hadn’t been for Ewell’s persistence to find Denton. She called the police departments in Modesto and Turlock and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office to try to find the man who helped save her husband’s life, but it wasn’t until she returned to the Home Depot that she was able to reconnect with the officer.

“He saved my husband’s life,” she said. “How could I not thank him?”

Just this past Monday, the men met, and Cris was able to say thank you in person.

“And to see their family together, it made all the difference in the world for me,” Denton said.