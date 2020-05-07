Family holds drive-by parade for Vacaville woman who is fighting cancer for the third time

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Solano County woman battling cancer for the third time in a decade was greeted by friends and family Wednesday in a drive-by car parade.

Laura Espinoza was diagnosed again with breast cancer in 2019. On Thursday, she’ll start chemotherapy for one year.

Car after car honked their horns with pink and red balloons streaming out their windows. It was a heartfelt moment for Espinoza as she walked outside her Vacaville home.

“My oldest started driving by and started blowing his horn, and then behind him everybody started and it was just a parade of beautiful people,” Espinoza told FOX40.

“She was just in tears,“ said Yenny Virgil, Espinoza’s daughter. “My brother was the first car and she was just bawling like a baby.”

Virgil told FOX40 her mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2010.

“She did chemotherapy, radiation and she had a lobectomy that time,” said Virgil.

But in 2019, after beating cancer, Espinoza was diagnosed with a more aggressive form. Vigil said her mother will eventually have to undergo a double mastectomy.

“They are going to start chemotherapy tomorrow, as soon as possible, because they are worried that this type of cancer can spread,” explained Virgil.

So, before her mother begins yet another battle, friends and loved ones showed Espinoza, who is a grandmother, sister, wife and mother of three, that they are rooting her on and letting her know they are all right by her side.

“She’s not in this alone. Even if we have to be 6 feet apart and drop off food on her porch, we’re here,” said Virgil.

“I am full of God. I am in his hands,” said Espinoza. “It was amazing. I am full, full, full of gratitude.”