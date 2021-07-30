Family holds rally for Modesto mother who was kidnapped in April

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Months have passed and there are still no answers as to where a Modesto mother of two is after she was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged husband in early April.

Susana Torres’ family held a rally in Modesto Friday hoping someone can come forward to help Torres and give some closure to the family.

“We are hoping to find answers,” said Yasmin Cruz, Torres’ cousin.

Those answers have been hard to come by, and Cruz says it is getting frustrating how long the investigation into finding her cousin is taking.

In two weeks, it will be four months since her disappearance. Investigators say Torres’ ex-husband fled to Mexico, but there is no indication if she was taken across the border or not.

“We are suffering. Her kids are suffering,” Cruz said. “They miss her a lot, especially her two-year-old. Sometimes he’s looking at the window saying, ‘She’s not coming back.’” Cruz said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Javier Chavez kidnapped 32-year-old Torres at gunpoint near a market on Butte Avenue on Olympia Street. Video shows Torres getting into a car outside Richy’s Market when Chavez pushes her into the passenger seat and takes off.

Chavez is wanted by Modesto police for charges of rape and prior restraining orders. The sheriff’s office has previously said detectives are working with state and international agencies to locate them.

But after months of coming up empty, Torres’ family hopes someone who knows something — even a small detail — has a change of heart and speaks up.

“If anybody saw anything that day or if anybody knows anything to please come forward. We really want answers — Her kids want answers. We want to know what happened with her,” Cruz said.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX40 there is no update as of Friday. Anyone who knows something is asked to get in touch with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.