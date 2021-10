Allen Olvera was killed in October of 2001. His murder remains unsolved.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of Allen Olvera, who was killed 20 years ago, held a candlelight vigil Monday evening with the hope of renewing attention to his unsolved case.

Olvera, of Miwok heritage, was killed on Oct. 11, 2001.

His family and friends gathered near the California State Indian Museum to remember him and hold a press conference, calling for justice.

A reward of $50,000 is still being offered for information that leads to the solving of his killing.