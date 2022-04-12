MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers.

“Just feels like yesterday was, you know, when it happened, and now it’s a year,” said Torres’ cousin Yasmin Cruz.

Susana Torres was abducted from outside a Modesto market at gunpoint by her estranged husband, with two kids in the car.

“We have hope that she is found alive,” Cruz told FOX40.

Investigators believe 41-year-old Javier Chavez was last seen with her before he dropped the children off and fled to Mexico.

“It’s been difficult, you know, dealing without her, you know, not seeing her, seeing her kids sad about her,” Cruz said.

Cruz said their family isn’t the same without Torres.

“She’s missing. Something’s missing in us. It’s not the same thing anymore,” Cruz said. “We’re just waiting and waiting but you know, it’s, it just feels so long.”

Stanislaus County deputies said they are continuing to work with local, state, federal and international agencies to track down all leads, but they said some information needs to be kept confidential to protect the case.

“In my heart, I feel like there’s more that could be done. But you know, only God knows right now what truly is going on,” Cruz said.

Chavez is wanted by Modesto police for charges of rape and had previous restraining orders against him. Cruz said the family won’t stop until Chavez is brought to justice.

Cruz shared a message to her cousin who she hopes one day will be found.

“To keep her hopes up, and her faith in God that someday she’ll come back to her kids,” Cruz said.

Deputies said Susana Torres has not been forgotten as their investigation continues. They encourage the public to continue to provide tips when and where they can.