Family keeps positive outlook with help of community after Intanko Fire destroys home

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Intanko Fire in Yuba County has burned about 900 acres and destroyed one home.

The family who lost their home says they are unsure about what is next but will remain positive about the situation.

“I look at every opportunity as something that’s positive. It’s not the things that happened to you that matter; it’s how you let them affect you. And every wish that I make on birthday candles and shooting stars, I always wish that things will happen the best way that they possibly can,” said homeowner Jennifer Houston.

There is not much left of their three-story Victorian home, which they lived in for the last decade. They credit having made it out to a neighbor’s call.

“The fire was burning right next to him. I ended up running right next to him and I ended up burning my ear so I have second or third-degree burns on my ear,” Houston told FOX40.

Even when the fire was burning, they Houston said she and her husband had to go back for their pets. Unfortunately, one of their cats did not make it out.

“How do you leave your babies? You know I mean they’re … You don’t leave them. You know?” Houston said.

Officials say that fire started burning around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Kapaka Lane in Wheatland. Due to the high winds, it spread quickly eventually making its way to Houston’s home.

“Perhaps this is a blessing in disguise that we just don’t know exactly what it is yet … I’m just going to do the best that I can to be happy and move forward,” Houston said.

She says her neighbors and community have been helping her keep a positive attitude.

“I just wanted to cry not for the sadness of it but for the love that we have in this community, which is why I wanna stay here,” Houston said.

They are currently living in a neighbor’s trailer until they can figure out what to do next.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Houston family.