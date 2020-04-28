Family members concerned as Fair Oaks senior living facility houses COVID-19 patients

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A local senior living facility is now housing coronavirus patients.

While loved ones of some residents are concerned it could lead to an outbreak, Eskaton Care Center Fair Oaks said it is prepared to keep everyone safe while taking some pressure off hospitals.

“The whole point of an older adult community is for them to be able to be together,” said Lynn, who did not want to disclose her last name. “So, I think it has both physical and mental effects from it.”

The Eskaton Care Center Fair Oaks has been home for the past five years to Lynn’s grandmother, who is in her 90s.

On Monday, Lynn said she wanted to express her concerns for her grandmother after Eskaton began housing COVID-19 patients a week ago.

At this time, there are two patients with the novel coronavirus at the center. They are reportedly doing well.

The center can care for up to 16 patients.

“They’re the most in danger, right? They’re the highest risk with the most diseases,” Lynn said. “Putting COVID patients there seems like the last place anyone would want.”

A week ago, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the county’s public health department, Eskaton Care Center established a temporary, specialty wing to care for and rehabilitate older adults who contracted COVID-19 and are stable.

In a statement sent to FOX40, Eskaton Chief Operating Officer Betsy Donovan said:

Eskaton Care Center Fair Oaks identified a completely separate and contained wing of 16 beds that is sealed off from all other areas of the building to care for these individuals. The facility has staff and services limited to the specialty care unit and staff do not work in any other part of the community to avoid cross transmission of the virus.

Donovan said the center adheres to specific guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, department of public health and local public health agency at all times.

Staff members also have the PPE they need to care for residents in a safe manner, according to Donovan.

While Lynn said she appreciates the safety measures in place, she also worries that residents, including her grandmother, are isolated to their apartments.

“They don’t really have a choice situation. And so I think it’s more just taking in the fact of, ‘OK, these patients are going to be here and I also can’t leave.’ It just adds that extra layer of isolation,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking because right now any of us is in danger. And to think that my grandmother now has an incredibly higher rate to catch it knowing you actually do have a COVID patient physically on the premise.”