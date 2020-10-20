Family mourns death of woman killed in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Family and friends of 32-year-old Raechel McGrath gathered at the very spot where she fought for her life last week.

West Sacramento police responded to reports of two women fighting on Sacramento Avenue around midday on Oct. 7.

When officers arrived, they found McGrath suffering from multiple stab wounds. She later died at a hospital.

Investigators arrested 53-year-old Esther Garcia on suspicion of murder. She remains at the Yolo County jail without bail.

Although police said the two women knew each other, they haven’t revealed a motive.

“A life for a life. She took my daughter’s life. So, you need to spend the rest of your life in prison where you belong,” McGrath’s mother, Debbie Bartley, told FOX40 through tears. “And that’s the way I feel about it because she took my daughter. She had no right and I’m really angry about it.”

McGrath’s family said what especially makes her death so difficult was that she worked hard to turn her once-troubled life of homelessness around.

Her family said she became responsible, getting a stable home within the past couple of years in order to rebuild a life with her 10-year-old son, LeAndre McGrath.

Raechel McGrath was killed the day just before her son’s birthday.

“She was going to visit him the day before it happened for the first time in like six years. And she had bought him birthday presents to take to him and she didn’t make it,” Bartley said. “I got to talk to her about a week before she passed away. We were supposed to meet here for lunch and discuss her son’s birthday.”

Bartley said she finds comfort in the last texts she received from her daughter.

“She told me in texts ‘I love you mom,’” Bartley said. “I’ll never forget her, ever.”

“She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a cousin, a best friend and her life matters. And we will do everything we can to make sure that justice will be served,” said Raechel McGrath’s cousin, Paige Wright.