Family mourns driver’s death while county searches for ways to stop fatal crashes on Rio Linda road

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) – County leaders are searching for ways to make a stretch of road in Rio Linda safer after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

Andreya Stewart is heartbroken after she says her brother died in a car crash in front of Rio Linda High School.

“He was fun. He was always smiling,” Stewart said during a vigil Tuesday for 24-year-old Antwan Stewart. “Keep my family in your prayers. That’s all I ask.”

Antwan Stewart died while driving along Elkhorn Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol officials told FOX40 they’ve been investigating the accident to determine the cause but haven’t had any witnesses come forward to help.

The area where the crash happened has been an ongoing problem, not only for speed but for sideshows, according to CHP.

“That road has been… it’s an easy road to speed on,” said Sacramento County District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost. “It’s straight through, there’s not a lot of lights. And we’ve worried about this road for a long time.”

Frost says she was just in a community meeting in Rio Linda, discussing the problem with that stretch of roadway.

“People were saying, ‘Sue, we need to do something about this road. Someone’s going to die here. It’s just a matter of time,’” Frost recalled. “And it was almost like a week later this happens.”

Frost says meetings were already set up with the Department of Transportation, CHP and county staff to look at options of slowing people down.

“I want everybody to know, we’re doing everything we can to figure out how to make this situation better. And now more than ever, our work is ahead of us, and we will figure this out, try to figure out how to prevent this from happening again,” Frost said. “My heart goes out to the family and friends of this person.”

“Just slow down. Hold your loved ones close to you. It was unexpected. I lost both of my brothers in the exact same way. And it hurts, it hurts. I don’t know what to do,” Andreya Stewart said.