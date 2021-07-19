Family of 19-year-old woman murdered in Sacramento apartment speaks out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police announced Monday they’re investigating the murder of a young woman that happened last week.

FOX40 spoke with the victim’s family who hope the public can help lead investigators to the suspect.

“She was so full of life. There was nothing that could stop her,” said the mother of 19-year-old Rebecca Chaquies.

Because the suspect is still out there, Chaquies’ mother asked FOX40 to keep her name and Chaquies’ younger sister’s name, as well as their faces out of the story.

Police investigators are only releasing limited details. When they arrived, they said Chaquies suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaquies’ mother found Chaquies inside her apartment on Occidental Drive.

“I tried calling her, and she wasn’t answering me,” Chaquies’ mother recalled. “I just didn’t feel comfortable. And so, I had to go check on her to make sure she was okay.”

And what she discovered was any mother’s worst nightmare.

“I just feel numb,” she said. “I feel I have this void that won’t go away.”

The family told FOX40 that Chaquies was an industrious person with a bright future, holding down three jobs.

“She loved Starbucks. Starbucks was her whole life. She was working toward that black apron,” said Chaquies’ mother. “I know deep down inside, she’s probably making coffee in heaven for everybody, cause that’s how much she loved her coffee.”

Her sister says the last time they were together, they went shopping and enjoyed many laughs together.

“She was an amazing sister. Like, everybody loved her,” she said.

“She was the light of the party, no matter where she went. She brought so much love, life. She didn’t care who you are or where you came from. She loved the heck out of you,” Chaquies’ mother said. “She’s earned her wings. She definitely earned her wings.”

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are asked to contact police.