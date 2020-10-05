Family of 9-year-old girl killed in Sacramento drive-by shooting speaks out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The family of a 9-year-old girl, who was killed in a Sacramento drive-by shooting, spoke out Monday.

Amber Leslie Brent told FOX40 her family and her entire neighborhood is devastated by the senseless killing of her granddaughter, Kay-Kay Brent.

“We’re just asking for answers. We just want to know who did this,” Amber Leslie Brent told FOX40. “She was just a regular little girl. She just loved her little nails and getting her hair done. She loved keeping her edges cute.”

She said Kay-Kay Brent was always trying to help others.

“She just made sure everybody tried to make you feel comfortable. She was always the little girl running around like, ‘You want something to drink? Can I get you something?’ She was just always thinking about others,” Amber Leslie Brent recalled.

The family said Kay-Kay Brent was playing in Mama Marks Park with her cousin, 6-year-old Nay, and Nay’s mother when all three were hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon. A man was also hit.

The other three were rushed to the hospital but the family said Kay-Kay Brent died at the scene.

“For somebody to take her life so short, it’s hurtful. It’s hurtful and I can’t even tell or explain the pain that my family is trying to absorb right now,” Amber Leslie Brent said.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a motive, nor have officers said if the shooting was gang-related or not.

Meanwhile, the girl’s grandmother said she had a message for the shooter or shooters and their families.

“I pray that their family has a conscience, that they see the light and that they tell them, ‘Hey, wait, this wasn’t right,’” she said. “My babies wasn’t your intended target but if that was the case, have a heart, do right, turn yourself in. Please, please do right by these streets.”

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on this or the other shootings that happened over the weekend to please come forward.