Family of boy killed last year crossing Turlock street files lawsuit against the city

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a boy who was hit by a car in Turlock and died last year has filed a lawsuit against the city over what they say is a dangerous roadway.

“He was a very happy, loving child,” said Cristina Herrera.

It has been more than a year since Herrera’s 8-year-old son, David, was killed trying to cross a busy Turlock road on his scooter — but she said her pain is still fresh.

“It’s been very surreal. Like, I’m in a dream, like it’s not even real. That’s basically how I feel every day,” Herrera told FOX40 on Friday.

The accident happened along West Christofferson Parkway near Panorama Avenue last June.

“He was my only boy,” Herrera said. “I have two daughters and my son David, so he meant the world to me.”

Now, Herrera is fighting for change. Her attorney, Edgar Vera, has filed a lawsuit against the city after investigating past incidents in that area.

“Within three years, and by that I mean within a 33-month period, there were three accidents all involving children,” Vera said. “All the victims were children at that intersection, including Ms. Herrera’s son’s fatality.”

He said that proves that area is dangerous.

They want the city to install a crosswalk across West Christofferson Parkway to prevent another tragedy.

“So, the way that that intersection is built it’s a quarter-mile down the road in either direction to the nearest crosswalk, OK. And there are parks and schools on both sides of that street,” Vera explained.

Neighbors agree something needs to be done.

“I think the best idea is probably an overpass so the kids don’t even have to worry about cars,” said neighbor Lee Ramirez.

Herrera said she knows a crosswalk won’t bring David back but she said it will bring her peace knowing it could spare another family her pain.

“That would mean the world to me. That would mean that anything like this would never happen to anyone else,” she said. “That the pain that I feel, I wouldn’t wish on any mother or anyone at all. That kids would be able to cross that street safely without any concern.”

FOX40 reached out to the city of Turlock for an interview but the mayor said it’s their policy not to comment on pending lawsuits.

While the case continues, Herrera and her attorney say residents can help by requesting online that a crosswalk be installed. They can also send an email to engineering@turlock.ca.us.