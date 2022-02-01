Family of couple shot near Lake Tahoe still searching for shooter, offers $150K reward

HOMEWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a couple shot in their Lake Tahoe home broke their silence Tuesday night.

Since last June, detectives have been looking for a man who may have information about the murder of Robert Spohr and attempted murder of Wendy Wood.

Just days before her father’s 71st birthday, Adrienne Spohr is putting up a six-figure reward to find out who killed her dad and nearly killed her mom.

Wendy Wood is a fighter. She spends her days relearning how to walk, talk and even think after her husband was murdered, and she was shot twice in the head and once in the wrist.

Adrienne Spohr, inspired by her mom’s will to keep going, is on a mission to find out who did it.

“Every single day of my life I think about, am I in danger? Am I not? Is my mother in danger? Is she not? Are we ever going to understand like why this person did this?” Adrienne Spohr told FOX40.

On a clear and sunny day, June 5, 2021, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies said a man walked into Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood’s West Lake Boulevard house, allegedly waited for them to come home that night and opened fire.

Adrienne Spohr said luckily her mom, with help from their dog Maggie, woke up and muscled the strength to get to the phone and call 911.

“I will never forget how much my heart sank to see detective tape around my parents’ house,” she said.

Deputies told FOX40 news Tuesday that the attack was not random.

“We firmly believe that this was some sort of planned act. And we’re just trying to figure out who did it obviously, and why,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Nelson Resendes.

As her father’s birthday approaches, Adrienne Spohr is offering a reward of up to $150,000, hoping someone will check their cameras or dig deep into their memories to share any information that may lead to the mysterious intruder.

“My boyfriend and I made a promise to one another that if we didn’t see an arrest by the time my dad’s birthday came around, that felt like the right time to go back to the public and publish this reward,” Adrienne Spohr explained.

Adrienne Spohr will be at the family’s home on West Lake Boulevard in Homewood Wednesday at 10 a.m. to formally ask for any tips leading to the killer’s capture and conviction.

Anyone with a doorbell camera, or surveillance footage or anyone who might remember the man walking fully clothed on a summer day is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the shooter appeared to have traveled by foot in the bike lane along West Lake Boulevard on June 5, 2021.

He traveled southbound on West Lake Boulevard from Tahoe City to Homewood between 3:30-5:30 p.m. and northbound on West Lake Boulevard from Homewood to Tahoe City between 8:30-10:30 p.m.

If anyone has camera footage or information about the individual, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7853.