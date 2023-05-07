NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a fatal car crash in Nevada County publicly talk about the incident for the first time.

On Tuesday May 2nd, six-month-old Daxtin was life-flighted in critical condition after a car crash killed both his 28-year-old mother Secret Williams and two-year-old brother Jake Jr.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They were just so happy — The perfect little family,” said Catina Burdick, Williams’ mother.

The family tells Fox40 that they still don’t know all the facts about the incident.

“We’re not sure what happened. I don’t know,” said Daxtin’s grandfather, Harold Burdick.

California Highway Patrol officials say the vehicle veered off Interstate 49 just north of Higgins Corner and careened into a Ravine.

“They said she just went right off the cliff — no brake lights, no nothing,” explained Harold.

Williams and Jake Jr. died when their vehicle went up in flames but the youngest, Daxtin, made it out alive.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped save Daxtin’s life. And the people who are helping him right now,” said Catina.

Firefighters from Higgins Fire Station 21 were the first to arrive at the crash. They pulled six-month-old baby Daxtin out of the burning car before it was too late.

Daxtin is on the road to recovery after having emergency surgeries Wednesday and Thursday for severe burns and scarring.

“Everything is so overwhelming — we just want to thank everybody,” Catina said.

Daxtin’s grandparents say he will likely need to stay at Shriner’s Hospital For Children for another year until he’s healed enough to be released.

The family started a GoFundMe to help with his hospital bills, and Daxtin’s father Jake, is taking time away from work to be with him.