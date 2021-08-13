Family of girl born on Friday the 13th remembers her birthday 10 years later

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Friday the 13th weekend ten years ago, a record-breaking number of babies were born at the medical plaza in Folsom that was formerly known as Sutter Memorial Hospital.

Beginning on August 13, 2011, and over the span of 48 hours, 46 babies were born at Sutter Memorial’s labor and delivery unit.

“Ten years ago, today — Friday the 13th, 2011 — our daughter Olivia was born at Sutter Memorial Hospital and there was a record number of children born that night, so she was a part of that group,” parent Mat Blake told FOX40.

“The nurses were all going crazy because it was a full moon, and it was Friday the 13th,” recalled parent Marlisa Munso.

Blake and Munso also didn’t expect to see a FOX40 news crew show up and capture a candid moment.

“Earlier this year, I contacted your news agency asking if we can get that clip back,” Blake explained. “I wanted to show it to Olivia for her birthday.”

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, I don’t want to look at that tape,’” Munso said. “I just gave birth and that was 10 years ago and it’s fun, it’s fun to look back. It’s fun to look at the books but it’s definitely a trip.”

FOX40 asked Olivia what she thought about seeing footage of the day of her birth.

“It was crazy!” Olivia responded.

Her younger brother, Cruz Blake, told FOX40 he agrees.

​​“I was amazed. It’s really cool. My sister was on the news,” Cruz said.

A decade older, and already very wise, Olivia isn’t feeding into any superstitions surrounding her birthday. FOX40 asked if anything weird happened on her birthday.

”No, not really,” Olivia responded.

Besides having a tough time blowing out candles Friday, Olivia says all of her birthdays have been smooth ones.