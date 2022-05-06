SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed on Stockton Boulevard spoke out after four people were arrested in connection to her murder.

Sacramento County deputies are now one step closer to getting justice for Alynia Lawrence, who was shot and killed on Jan. 13.

“We want to now go through the next phase. Which is you know, what’s going to happen from a criminal perspective, and then hopefully at some point we’ll be able to start healing,” said one of Lawrence’s family members, Sandra Hudsen.

The mugshots for the suspects, Kenneth White, Carlos Vasquez, Jesus Perez, and Alize Trask, are not available yet. However, the charges brought forward suggest the shooting was planned.

White and Vasquez were arrested in Oakland and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on murder charges. Perez and Trask were arrested in Oakland and Pinole, and they were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

The victim, Alynia Lawrence, would’ve been graduating from Cordova High School in May.

“I understand the murder charge per see, and obviously, this was something that there was intent. And the conspiracy, I’m hoping that whatever these charges really mean that full accountability can be brought and justice in this particular situation,” said Hudsen.

Investigators said the alleged shooters had a target that January night, but the target was not Lawrence.

“You know, I do know that the individuals that she hung around with were not necessarily living their best lives,” Hudsen said. “And so, you know, I do think there was some inappropriate relationship, and she happened to again be hanging around with the wrong people and at the wrong place and at the wrong time.”

Since Lawrence’s vigil in January, there has been a strong focus on supporting children growing up in the community through thick and thin.

“What we have to do is we have to seriously look at what are the strategies we’re using to change what is happening because this 17-year-old did not deserve to die. She didn’t need to die, but hopefully, this is a wake-up call,” said Berry Accius.

The family hopes the killers and those who conspired to kill Lawrence get the sentence they deserve.

All four suspected killers are due in court Monday.