Family of kidnapped Modesto woman demands more transparency from sheriff’s department

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been more than three weeks since a Modesto mother was kidnapped outside a market at gunpoint and there is still no break in the case.

Susana Torres’ family is upset she still has not been found and now says the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is not keeping them updated on the progress of the investigation.

So with signs in hand, they held a small demonstration outside the sheriff’s department Tuesday to show their frustrations.

“Every time we ask them something they can’t share the information with us,” said Torres’ cousin, Yazmin Cruz.

Deputies say Torres was kidnapped at gunpoint by her estranged ex-husband, Javier Chavez, with two kids in the car.

Chavez later dropped the two kids off at his parents’ house.

Cruz said it has been three weeks of uncertainty and little information being released to them about the case.

“Hard and sad, I don’t know how else to explain it,” Cruz told FOX40. “I feel like the sheriff’s department hasn’t done everything they could, or at least they don’t show us that they’re doing everything they could.”

Cruz said Torres’ two kids are physically OK, but they are hurting without their mother.

“They’re very sad,” she said. “The oldest one who saw everything, he’s constantly having nightmares about his mama, about his mom being killed.”

The sheriff’s department says detectives are actively working with state and international agencies to locate Torres and Chavez, who is believed to have fled to Mexico.

“We care for her and we’re not going to stop until we find her,” Torres’ cousin said.

The lead detective on the case later invited the family inside to give them an update. After the meeting, the family said they still had mixed emotions but hoped detectives were doing everything they can to find Torres.

“I hope they can understand what we’re going through and that we want answers,” Cruz said.

The family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.