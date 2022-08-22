TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they “believe” they found Kiely Rodni’s body, the family of the teenager issued a statement thanking those who helped in the search to find her.

“We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks,” the Rodni-Nieman family said in the statement.

“We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today…We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you.”

Numerous agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office from the state of Nevada joined the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in the search to help locate Rodni.

Collectively, the agencies searched for Rodni for 19,951 hours and received 1,871 tips in the two weeks since she went missing.

“While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her,” the Rodni-Nieman family said in their statement. “Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”

The independent search group Adventures with Purpose announced on Sunday that it had found a vehicle with a body inside in Prosser Reservoir, near the area where Rodni went missing the morning of August 6.

“There are certain occasions when words fail,” the Rodni-Nieman family said in the statement. “Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life’s song while we celebrate our daughter’s spirit and heal our souls.”