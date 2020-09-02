Family of man fatally shot by Sacramento police sues city

(Warning: The video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to viewers)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The family of a man shot and killed by Sacramento is suing the city.

Attorneys filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Jeremy Southern’s brother.

“Jeremy was the only family that I’ve ever been close with,” Jimmy Southern, Jeremy Southern’s brother told FOX40. “Now, I’m alone.”

When Sacramento police shot Jeremy Southern, his brother said he was waiting for him in an apartment nearby.

“I hear it every day. I hear the echoes of the shots ringing through my apartment. It’s something that it’s going to be really hard for me to ever get over,” Jimmy Southern said.

He’s now suing the city, claiming the officers used unnecessary force in killing his younger brother, specifically when they fired a second shot.

“Justice. We need justice,” he said.

The officers first approached Jeremy Southern on July 21 at the Crossings Apartment complex in Sacramento.

Police say he was a suspect in another shooting.

Body camera footage shows him pointing a gun at the officers.

“Jeremy, you’re going to get shot. Drop the gun,” said one of the officers in the video.

“We don’t want to shoot you!” said another officer.

For roughly three minutes police tell him to drop the gun. More officers arrived and one fires the first shot.

“Four minutes pass by with Jeremy bleeding out on the concrete without receiving any type of medical care,” said attorney Andre Pointer.

Pointer claims this is when things turn unlawful. Jeremy starts to move.

“Where is the gun at? Stay on the ground! He’s crawling toward it,” said an officer.

An officer fires another shot.

“That second shot was not only unnecessary, it was criminal,” Pointer said. “Jeremy was a significant distance, ten feet or more, away from the firearm. There was no reason for the officer to take a kill shot.”

The federal civil rights lawsuit calls for the department to identify the officer who fired the second shot and take him off the streets.

They want to see him criminally prosecuted.

“Those officers played judge, jury and executioner that day,” Pointer said.

FOX40 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department for a response and they said they can’t comment on any pending litigation.