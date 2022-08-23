MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest.

Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and acting recklessly.

Officers Sam Muncy and Sergio Valencia responded to the call, and they found Chavez lying on the front lawn with a tow hitch. They asked him to drop it, but he refused and walked toward the officers. Officers used a taser on him and then shot him.

Chavez left behind a wife and three kids. His family believes the officers acted criminally, and they want them to be prosecuted.

At last check, those officers were placed on administrative leave.