Family of murdered woman sues Sacramento police, Sacramento County DA for information on suspected killer

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) – The family of a Natomas woman who was murdered in 2018 is suing the Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for information about her suspected killer.

It has been a year and half since Amber Clark, who was a librarian at the North Natomas Library, was gunned downed and killed as she sat in her car in the parking lot.

“We’re doing well. Every day, every month that goes by, it becomes a little easier,” Amber’s husband, Kelly Clark, told FOX40. “I know I’m never going to be the same as I was prior to Amber’s death. This is something that lingers and stays with us.”

Since her death, Kelly and Amber’s family have tried to get pertinent information from Sacramento police and the DA’s office about Ronald Seay, the man suspected of killing Amber, who police arrested the day after the shooting.

Those agencies would not provide that information to the family.

Kelly, along with Amber’s mother and sister, filed a lawsuit against Sacramento police and the DA’s office.

In the 41-page lawsuit, it seeks information about Seay, including the type of firearm he used to shoot Amber and how he was even able to purchase a weapon.

“How was he able to obtain a firearm despite this background that already existed? Some of these events existed prior to that purchase,” asked Kelly.

“Mr. Seay was able to obtain this firearm not withstanding that he had, prior to that date, had numerous contacts with law enforcement and engaged in threatening, in erratic behavior, had been banned from two public libraries, had been banned from the university he attended, apparently had made threats to actually kill people, shoot people,” explained Clark family attorney Darren LaVerne.

FOX40 contacted the Sacramento Police Department and the DA’s office for comment on the lawsuit.

Sacramento police said, relating to pending litigation, it’s the city’s policy to refrain from comment.

The DA’s office has not yet seen the lawsuit and would not be able to comment once they do, but said in a prepared statement, in part:

As prosecutors, our ethical requirements sometimes prevent us from disclosing information to the public and, unfortunately, even to our victims during the pendency of a case. That includes the request for information related to firearms purchasing and tracing, which is restricted by federal law. We have great empathy for the Clark family and we understand the gravity of this tragedy. Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office

Kelly told FOX40 that they hope making information available to the family and potentially exposing gaps in the system may help prevent someone else from experiencing the same ordeal in the future.

“Our family just wants a little more sense of closure,” said Kelly. “It’s been 18 months since Amber was murdered and we still have very little closure in the way of the crime.”