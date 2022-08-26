SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son.

Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up.

“It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be here, and I’m not gonna watch my son grow old and see how he reacts to having a teenage daughter down the line,” Susan Bernal, Sean’s mother, said.

It’s no lack of bravery that’s causing him to miss his little girl growing up, in fact, Bernal laid his life on the line when he confronted an armed robber at Capitol Casino in Sacramento Monday morning.

“Sean was out of the casino from what I understand, and he went back in to try to save the car dealers, the workers, the coworkers, anybody he could to get them out,” Susan Bernal said.

As a security guard at the casino, Sean Bernal loved his job and the people he worked with there.

“It wasn’t just a job for Sean. He liked the people that he worked with. He liked the casino workers. I mean, they treated him good. He treated them good,” Susan Bernal recalled.

And when it was time for him to protect the people inside, he did just that and went inside.

“He wouldn’t have been able to live with himself and come home that night or that day if he’d known that he didn’t do nothing and somebody else got killed. So, for that, I’m kind of pissed off, but I understand why you did it, but I’m kind of mad that he did it,” Susan Bernal told FOX40.

Police said the robber turned around and shot Sean Bernal as he approached him. Then, the robber fled the scene. When officers arrived on the scene, they tried to save Sean Bernal but it was too late.

His family was devastated but wants people to remember him as a hardworking, loving and family-oriented man.

“I mean, the pain is indescribable. Never thought this was gonna happen. I mean, you never thought we were gonna have to bury or cremate or 27-year-old child — the baby of the family. But here we are. Why? Because there’s a monster out there,” Susan Bernal said.

The family now wants justice.

“When that time comes, I plan on being there. And I hope that that bastard looks me in the face and I hope the sound of my voice haunts him for the rest of his life,” Susan Bernal said.

Sacramento police did capture the shooter but have yet to identify them. The Bernals said they plan to be at each hearing to support their son and get justice.

There is a celebration of life planned Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Capitol Casino. Everyone is welcome.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Bernal’s family.