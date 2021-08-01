Family of slain Davis couple speak out as killer has opportunity for early release in 2022

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – More than eight years have passed since an elderly Davis couple was murdered in their home by a 15-year-old boy.

Now, the family of the slain couple is speaking out as the man responsible has an opportunity for early release in 2022.

Sarah Rice told FOX40 on Sunday that her grandmother, Claudia Maupin, was more than a grandmother to her, she was her “grandza.”

“She would want me to fight for her and I feel that she’s super proud,” Rice explained.

In April of 2013 Maupin and her husband, Oliver “Chip” Northup, were stabbed and killed. Daniel Marsh was only 15 years old at the time of the killing.

According to police, Marsh had confessed that he walked around Davis in the early morning hours before the killing, wearing black clothing and carrying a 6-inch knife. Police say Marsh told them he was looking for open windows and doors before breaking into the couple’s home.

He was convicted and sentenced to 52 years to life in prison for the crime after a jury found him both guilty and sane. Marsh had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and his attorney at the time claimed antidepressants played a role in his homicidal behavior.

“What he’s been doing for the past eight years is honing his skill. I hate to think that he has the capacity to do it again, but he’s already said he would,” Rice said.

In about two weeks, Marsh will have a hearing at the California Court of Appeals to see if he can be released next year when he turns 25.

Senate Bill 1391, passed back in 2018, allows convicted juveniles of most violent crimes to be eligible for release and rehabilitation at the age of 25.

“We had tried to get the bill vetoed. We did not want it to go into action,” Rice said.

The couple’s family is calling on California lawmakers to make changes to the law to make sure that Marsh’s conviction and sentence stands, keeping him behind bars.

“This is going to happen to somebody else if he gets out. It’s guaranteed that he will do it. It’s what he thrives on, what he lives for,” Rice told FOX40.

Marsh had reportedly confessed to detectives, saying he had enjoyed what he had done.

While Rice has hoped the justice system will work in her family’s favor, she hopes she can soon be able to move on from this tragedy for good.

“I don’t want to do it anymore. I’m exhausted. I just want to like, live in my grandza’s legacy, that’s what I called her. My grandza’s legacy, and she would want this,” Rice said.

FOX40 tried to reach out to former senators Ricardo Lara and Holly Mitchell who wrote Senate Bill 1391, but have yet to hear a response from either of them.