Family of South Sacramento cemetery shooting victim continues to await justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been more than two weeks since an 18-year-old Sacramento State student was shot and killed while visiting a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Kevin Gibbs described his niece, Zarrie Allen, as a kind young woman with a zest for life, a natural born dancer who had dreams of becoming nurse.

“We just recently had a service for her and it just made us relive the whole night again,” Gibbs told FOX40. “She loved to sing. She ran track. She wanted to be a nurse. She had a lot of things going on.”

Authorities say Allen was visiting Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery with friends and was not the intended target.

The shooting is being investigated as gang related.

“Bad things happen to people all the time and for this to happen to someone that’s so innocent and so sweet,” Gibbs said.

While it’s been weeks of waiting for answers and closure, the family is still mourning the tragic loss, especially Allen’s heartbroken mother.

“She’s a strong woman and she’s been through a lot. And I’m just, you know, hoping that we can help her get through this. It’s been a rough time for her,” Gibbs said.

The entire family is now praying for justice.

“Somewhere, sometime, it’s going to have to stop. so, if anybody knows anything, especially in relation to our dear Zarrie or any of the other homicides, please come forward,” Gibbs pleaded.

If you have any information that can help the family and detectives, you’re asked to contact authorities.