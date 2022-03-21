SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of an 18-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car over the weekend is looking for answers.

Anthony Williams was killed when a car struck him while he walked along Lonetree Boulevard in Rocklin on Saturday night.

FOX40 spoke to Williams’ 14-year-old niece, Nyasia Wade, who said her uncle was more like a big brother to her, always laughing together and having fun.

“I just miss him very much,” Wade said through tears. “It doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t seem like he’s gone.”

Wade said Williams was the one who taught her how to swim.

“Every time I see on Instagram, and I see all the comments and they say RIP. It doesn’t seem real,” Wade said.

Williams’ family told FOX40 they want some answers to questions like: Why the driver who hit Williams wasn’t arrested?

“It was a vehicle that hit our brother. A human being. They should have found a way to check him, see what’s going on, test him, not just let him go,” said Williams’ sister Queenisha Wade.

“Why didn’t they take any turns, swerve or anything to get out of the way? Why are there no tire marks, no skid brakes, nothing? Looks like they just flew right through him,” said Queenisha Wade’s boyfriend, Ron Shinn.

Rocklin police told FOX40 they’re investigating what led up to the accident. Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene, had been cooperative and they don’t suspect he was under the influence of anything.

Queenisha Wade said the family was treated poorly at the hospital with no definitive answers from investigators.

“All he wanted to do was play basketball. Make his mom proud. That’s it. Somebody needs to be held accountable. If it was somebody else’s child, I think they would want the same,” said Williams’ brother, Isaac Tidwell.

Tidwell described his little brother as a gentle giant, towering at 6 foot 8 inches.

“He’s been going to school, good kid. Having fun, playing sports,” Queenisha Wade said.

Williams was a star basketball player for Inderkum High School.

Despite losing his parents at age nine, the family said Williams turned out to be a wonderful young man and a role model to his younger relatives.

“He’s just amazing, just full of life, full of love. He can draw so many people to him, like so many friends,” Queenisha Wade said. “He has like this beautiful glow like he’s just a happy boy. He’s just so happy.”